Marian Rojas Estepé vs. Aitana, Mental Health in ‘Prime Time’

A friend used to tell us that “we are chemistry” when we reached a bar with some evil that we did not end up unraveling. I already passed before we met Marian Rojas Estepé – I promise – the psychiatrist who has brought a lot of hormones to the conversation through his super sold self -help books: the “dopamine poisoning”, oxytocin, cortisol.

Went to have fun ‘El Hormiguero‘ last week. “A quick analysis of how society is now,” Pablo Motos asked, to which she replied that we have “common symptoms” (not to concentrate or not tolerate frustration) that cause us wear of the prefrontal cortex. That, he said, “generates a polarized thought of I love you or I hate you” and “you have to see what I can do to save my heart, my mind, my soul.”

That interview put nails to psychologists and psychiatrists – just as they were before – because they consider that the approach of Estepé, part of the millionaire self -help industry, is a reductionist when limited only to the biological and for conceiving people as isolated entities around them.

“The sociocultural context of the person, the learning he has had, his environment … Biology is just a variable, it is like saying that a car moves only by gasoline. The problem is not that you see the bank’s account and that the cortisol goes up – as Rojas Estepé said – is that you have no money for a situation of precariousness, ”explained psychologist Lydia Viñuela In this article that we publish on the controversy. Unconsciling the state of mental health of what is happening around is an approach, warns the psychologist Claudia Pradas, which reminds the biomedical model of the 70s and has already been overcome.

Two days after Marian Rojas, another program In the maximum audience strip, ‘La Revuelta’, led the Aitana singer as a guest. And mental health again entered the ‘Prime Time’. “It was wrong, it was hard for me to get up every day from the bed and I didn’t know what happened to me […] I am in the process of being better, because this is not heals overnight and every time I find the meaning to more things that sink me before. ” Social networks were flooded with messages that thanked the artist to have shared what happened to her: a story of vulnerability in a person with success, money and fame.

A few years ago, the taboo was broken about psychological discomforts and started a new stage with obvious lights, but also shadows. Everything lately seems to be embedded in medical language and serious mental disorders They remain the same or more hidden than before (Saying that we have schizophrenia is not so simple). Meanwhile, self -help books continue to do on August and, among them, those who talk about what happens to our brain when we are wrong. Do you really help? Pablo Linde told In this report Published in El País that there were studies that demonstrated “moderate improvements” in people with anxiety while others point out that they can generate frustration to those who fail to achieve certain goals that are proposed.

Almost nothing, I suppose, it’s black or black. Perhaps a self -help book has helped you (even those of Marian Rojas Estepé) at some point in your life. Or the advice of an individual action to cope with a ugly situation. To me, of course, yes. The push, if it does well, is welcome.

Are we destroying our eyes?

Last week I bought new glasses (this is the good news) and I discovered that myopia had risen again (this is the bad one). Two days after passing through the optics, I read a study that related the screens with a greater risk of this deformation of the eye that makes us see blurry. I talked to several ophthalgos and ophthal. I wondered if that relationship was so direct, if there could be other factors and I came across another example of how the 21st century’s lifestyle is regular for health: more screens, more closely looking closely, more sedentary, less activity abroad. A mejunje that does not come well in sight.

I leave you the complete report In this link.

Next week, more things.

Sofia