B&B Vol Liefde participant Marian Flooren is putting her villa in the Portuguese Algarve up for sale. She previously returned to the Netherlands due to death threats from a former employee, but now she has decided to permanently sell the house. “After everything that happened here… I don’t know what to do with it. I don’t feel comfortable either,” Marian said in a video on Instagram.

