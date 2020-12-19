Highlights: Opposition parties rally to overthrow Imran Khan government in Pakistan

Nawaz Sharif’s daughter attacks Pakistani army over defeat in Siachen-Kashmir

Many ministers of Imran jumped in defense of Pakistani army, told opposition parties traitors

Islamabad

In Pakistan, the united opposition is constantly holding big rallies to overthrow the Imran Khan government. Imran Khan is sleepy due to the millions of people reaching these rallies. Meanwhile, at the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) rally in Larkana, Sindh province on Sunday, Bilawal Bhutto and Maryam Nawaz fiercely targeted the Pakistani army and Imran Khan. Maryam Nawaz has fiercely attacked the Pakistani army for the defeats in Kashmir and Siachen.

Imran’s minister is calling the opposition a traitor

After which the minister of Imran government who came to the rescue, is calling the opposition parties as traitors. Speaking on Imran’s language, Pakistan’s Badbole Minister Sheikh Rashid called the opposition, especially Nawaz Sharif, polishing the shoes of former dictator General Ziaul Haq. He claimed that the Pakistani Army has never been involved in the politics of the country before, and never will in the future. However, Sheikh Rashid himself used to criticize the Pakistani army while in opposition before the defections.

What did Maryam Nawaz say

Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz President Maryam Nawaz fiercely attacked the Pakistan Army and ISI in her address. He said that when the political parties in the country started fulfilling their promises then some forces (Pakistani army and ISI) which were notorious for the split and rule started becoming restless. Then we saw Lt Gen Ahmed Shuja, former head of the ISI, set up Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (Imran Khan’s party) by collecting political wastes.

General Bajwa, terrified by the Indian Army’s killings and the noise of opposition parties, met Imran Khan

Army broke the country and lost Siachen-Kashmir

He further said that when politicians in the country started being sentenced to death and their character was questioned, some people were violating the oath of breaking the country and the constitution, losing Siachen and Kashmir, interfering in politics It also committed many serious crimes. Those people have not been held responsible till this day.

7 Pakistani army personnel killed in Balochistan, Imran Khan accuses India

PTI dances at the behest of ISI and Army

Maryam said that at the behest of the Pakistan Army and ISI, the party of Imran Khan was used in the dharna and conspiracy against the elected government. But remember, ideology cannot be hanged or banished. Attacking former President General Pervez Musharraf, Maryam Nawaz said that no one talked about bringing the country’s constitution and Benazir Bhutto’s assassinated general. The court that sentenced Musharraf to death hanged himself.