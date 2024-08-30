Seoul (WAM)

Mariam Majid bin Thaniah, Second Deputy Speaker of the Federal National Council, participated in a symposium on Emirati Women’s Day, organized by the UAE Embassy in Seoul in cooperation with the Korean government, entitled “Together we celebrate Emirati women in parliamentary representation and the police force.”

The symposium was also attended by Abdullah Saif Al Nuaimi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of South Korea, and attended by Afra Rashid Al Basti, Assistant Secretary-General for Parliamentary Communication from the Federal National Council.

Mariam Bin Thaniya said in her speech: “On August 28, we celebrate Emirati Women’s Day. This day is a national occasion to celebrate Emirati women and their distinguished contributions to the country’s cultural and developmental renaissance.”

She extended her warmest congratulations and blessings to Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, “Mother of the Emirates”, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, on the occasion of Emirati Women’s Day, and for her role in enhancing the role of women in society, and for Her Highness’s giving in the social and humanitarian fields, and her interest in empowering women, children, and the family, not only in the UAE and the Arab world, but also in various countries of the world.