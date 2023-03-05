Sinaloa de Leyva, Sun.- A whole party was lived on the night of February 24, during the Beauty Contest to choose the new Queen of Carnival Sinaloa de Leyva 2023 Egyptian Gods “Travel to the time of the pharaohs”, where she was elected, Mariam Beltrán González, who will be crowned next March 18.

During the various stages, the qualifying jury evaluated the performance of the candidates, who at the end deliberated the winners of the various categories for their outstanding participation, leaving Mia Pauleth Moreno Castroas Queen of the Floral Games; Gisselle Anaya Leyvaas Miss Tourism; Albany Payan Cervantesas Child Queen; jennifer lambaren as Queen of Gender Diversity and Evaristo Ruiz Llanesas King of Joy.





He municipal president, Rolando Mercadoaccompanied by his wife and President of the Municipal DIF System, Verónica de la O Miranda, as well as by César Bojórquez, Director of Tourism; Minerva Flores, Attorney Trustee; Jesús Zavala, Senior Officer; and the councilors Yesenia Bojórquez and Luis Felipe Espinoza, were in charge of placing the bands for the new representatives of the carnival festivities.





There, the municipal president took the opportunity to urge the Sinaloites to responsibly enjoy these celebrations, stating that they are making a great effort so that the upcoming events are to their liking, and in that sense he announced that Lost of Sinaloa , will be part of the musical cast of the second day of the carnival.

During the event, area directors and staff from the Sinaloa City Council were present. As well as the general public.