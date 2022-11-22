The Secretary-General of the Council of Ministers, Maryam Al Hammadi, reviewed the most important outputs of the “draft of legislation and legal procedures”, during the activities of the first day of the annual meetings of the UAE government 2022, which were held in the presence of the UAE government ministers, and a group of senior federal and local government officials in the UAE. And that in the capital, Abu Dhabi.

Her Excellency Maryam Al Hammadi stressed, during a session entitled “Legislative Changes in the UAE”, the importance of the legislative structure and laws as a major element in advancing the development process, and a major support for enhancing the stability of societies and the sustainability of success and growth in the business sector, noting that legislation is the most prominent contributor to the creation of sectors New and future development.

His Excellency the Secretary-General of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers touched on the details of the legislative agenda of the UAE government, which included all major sectors in the country, including economy and money, social, education, health, work and residence, space, infrastructure, technology and data.

She said: “The draft legislation and legal procedures are based on 3 clear basic axes, which are defining legislative priorities and highlighting the current challenges and gaps, developing a new vision for the legislative process in a way that is in line with the goals of the future government, and developing a plan to develop federal legislation and procedures and work to implement them.”

Her Excellency indicated that work on the project began with an inventory of all federal legislation issued since the founding of the state, and the total number of federal laws and regulatory decisions reached 2441, while the total number of laws and decrees issued by federal laws amounted to 968 laws and decrees.

Al-Hammadi added: “We have adopted a clear methodology to review and update government legislation, and we have also adopted a more simplified legislative language, to reach the affected segments of the public. Through this strategic legislative project, we seek to adopt advanced technology tools in implementing legislation, and to rely on appropriate tools that allow the issuance of necessary legislation with high efficiency and within the appropriate time.

Her Excellency Maryam Al Hammadi said that the UAE government, through the development workshop on the judicial system in the country, aims to enhance confidence in the judiciary by ensuring the independence of the judiciary, applying the latest digital tools, achieving effectiveness through consistency of judicial rulings and implementation procedures, and upgrading the qualifications and skills of judges and lawyers to raise The quality of the system’s outputs, and the guarantee of fair trials through the transparency and impartiality of court decisions.

The work teams included about 50 federal entities and more than 60 local entities, and the national work teams included about 120 personalities, and about 1,500 employees, experts and specialists. More than 30 entities within the private sector were consulted and coordinated, and the development process took two years, culminating in the completion of the largest legislative changes. In the history of the country, more than 120 laws were developed and updated during the years 2021 and 2022 within the country’s judicial system.

The updates included the development of a number of judicial authority laws, in addition to a number of procedural laws. The updates aim to enhance confidence in the judiciary by ensuring the independence of the judiciary, applying the latest digital tools to improve procedures and rationalize resources, and enhance effectiveness through consistency of judicial rulings and implementation procedures, and upgrading qualifications. skills of judges and lawyers.