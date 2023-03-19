Marialuisa Jacobelli, what curves! The Sportmediaset journalist sends fans into raptures on Instagram. Transparent dress and… The photos

Maria Luisa Jacobelli enchant fans on Instagram with stunning photos. The journalist under the team of Sportmediasetdaughter of the former director of Tuttosporthas published photos that portray her with a semi-transparent top, perfect for enhancing her incomparable curves.





And, of course, it didn’t take long before the gorgeous reporter’s post was overwhelmed by a tsunami of likes and comments. “Marialuisa you are too beautiful, I would like to marry you!” comments a hopeful fan of the journalist with over 2 and a half million followers on Instagram. “You are perfect, you leave me speechless”, comments someone else instead.

Subscribe to the newsletter

