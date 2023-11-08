Marialuisa Jacobelli, “Kim Kardashian of Italy” from Napoli to Milan-PSG in the Champions League

The Champions League is back and with it also Marialuisa Jacobelli on the sidelines.



A couple of weeks ago he had enchanted everyone in the links for Union Berlin-Naplesso much so that he exclaimed Sun: “The charming football presenter and Kim Kardashian lookalike amazes with a bold outfit for the Champions League clash.”

The match? The great goal on the Kvaratskhelia-Raspadori axis which allowed Rudy Garcia’s team to secure passage to the round of 16? For the English tabloid “the fans, however, were more interested in Marialuisa”.

Marialuisa Jacobelli, t-shirt and midriff exposed for Milan-Psg: “Goal for Giroud”

But that’s the past. In this round Marialuisa Jacobelli scored for Leao-Giroud’s Milan. If the Rossoneri were able to break the resistance of the former Donnarumma and the world phenomenon Kylian Mbappè, the Mediaset journalist scored her goal on the sidelines.

See also Inter wants Milan in Sesto, but risks taking on the rent from S. Siro Giroud like Hateley, Leao outclasses Mbappe, Loftus monstrous: MILAN-PSG, REPORT CARDS

These days in Milan there is an autumnal climate: sun or no sun, the temperatures have dropped. Marialuisa Jacobelli, however, is stronger than the evening cold that descended on the Giuseppe Meazza stadium in San Siro.

So here she is posting a photo with a short fuchsia t-shirt under her jacket and her navel exposed.







It’s raining likes (tens of thousands in just a few hours) from the fans. The synthesis of social thought on Marialuisa Jacobelli? “Mom you look so fabulous wow.”

And then…

Frattesi goals, but it’s Chiara: Inter, sensual cleavage from Davide’s sister. The photos

Subscribe to the newsletter

