Marialuisa Jacobelli, what curves! Look at the pictures

Marialuisa Jacobelli strikes again. The reporter of Mediaset sports give fans of Instagram and social media some screaming shots that show off her explosive curves.





The social media star gets immortalized a Milan, as he writes in the caption accompanying the photos, and the comments are far from few. Hundreds, in fact, leave a message of affection for the journalist.

“Marialuisa you are magnificent, the most beautiful of Instagram”, writes a fan. “I have no more words to define your beauty”, comments another follower on the post. And, again, “How beautiful you are, always at the top!” Someone still writes.

Subscribe to the newsletter

