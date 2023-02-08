Marialuisa Jacobelli, dream sauna: explosive black bikini

Marialuisa Jacobelli shares with his fans some moments spent in a Spa on Lake Garda.

There sports reporter and influencers (she has over two million followers) post some hot photos. “Catch & Release”he writes in the post accompanying the images and some videos posted on Ig.

The black bikini he is literally explosive on her. A very hot sauna for the daughter of the great sports journalist Xavier Jacobellibut the temperature of his “supporters” also rises, who never fail to send ecstatic comments.









“Shirt and swimsuit are in more difficulty than Pioli’s Milan…”, is the amused comment of one of his followers. “You are stratospheric”, writes another. But there are hundreds of messages thanking the Jacobelli for posted photos posted.





