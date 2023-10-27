Marialuisa Jacobelli “Kim Kardashian lookalike” for The Sun

Marialuisa JacobellI? “The charming football presenter and Kim Kardashian lookalike amazes with a bold outfit for the Champions League clash.” Signed The Sun. The famous English tabloid talking about the sports journalist (daughter of the great Javier, historical director of Tuttosport and Corriere dello Sport among others), sent for Mediaset to follow Napoli’s victory in the Champions League at Union Berlin with a goal from Jack Raspadori.



“The fans, however, were more interested in Marialuisa”, underlines The Sun. Who appreciates her look: “The presenter wore a silver down jacket along with a short top and leather trousers.”

Marialuisa Jacobelli in Berlin for the Champions League match between Union Berlin and Napoli

(Instagram marialuisajacobelli)

Marialuisa Jacobelli and her resemblance to Kim Kardashian

And it reports some loving comments written by Jacobelli’s fans under the Instagram post where she published some photos of her evening as a correspondent: “Beautiful” with two hearts to accompany the thought”. “You are infinitely beautiful, wonderful Marialuisa” or even “How beautiful this shot is”. And a “always beautiful whatever you do”. On the resemblance to Kim Kardashian, The Sun observes: “Comparisons to the reality star stem from similar hair and facial features.”

Kim Kardashian (Instagram kimkardashian)



Then he talks about the ‘social’ life of Marialuisa Jacobelli, sports journalist, presenter, but also influencer with 3.5 million followers: “When she’s not posting match content, she’s sharing snippets of her life. She’s often seen relaxing on a beach. She recently traveled to Munich, Rome and Milan,” writes the English tabloid.

The Sun recalls: “The 31-year-old was also lucky enough to receive a shirt as a gift from Inter star Benjamin Pavard following the win over Benfica at the start of October.”



