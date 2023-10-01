Marialuisa Pavanello he didn’t make it, he lost his battle against the tumor. Yesterday, her last heartbreaking farewell message appeared on her social wall, published by her beloved husband Maurizio Francescon.

Has fought in silence, keeping his illness hidden from many. With her last message, Marialuisa Pavanello moved all those who loved her and who will continue to do so forever. She chose to fight in privacy because she had only one goal. A warrior she didn’t want to be looked at differently and what he wanted enjoy the last years of life together with his beloved family.

If you are reading this post it means that I am no longer here. In fact, I instructed Maurizio to publish it on my profile when I became “pipe land” or rather “ash”, since I asked to be cremated. What can I say: life is beautiful, short but very beautiful and must be lived in every moment, the happy ones and the less so, taking everything that can be given to us. Even in these last 5 years, despite a thousand difficulties, I wanted to live them fully and enjoy them to the full. I avoided, as long as possible, making it known that I had a metastasizing tumor, I can’t stand those who lovingly look at other sick people and say “poor things”. LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL AND YOU CAN BE HAPPY EVEN IF YOU LIVE WITH CANCER.

Marialuisa then wanted to thank all the medical team who helped her gain as much time as possible to live with his loved ones. He underlined how today, thanks to the great strides made by medicine, it is possible to extend one’s life as much as possible. If that tumor had arrived 10 years ago, she probably would have been defeated within a few weeks. But she had trust in doctors and thanks to them she was able to live every moment with a smile, despite the awareness of what had happened to her. The woman then wanted to greet all those who knew her, with the hope of having succeeded leave a beautiful memory in their hearts: