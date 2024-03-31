The 34-year-old Mariajo Uribe from Bumanguesa, who seemed to have become a sign of disorientation, once again showed her brilliant game, to the satisfaction of those of us who had always followed her. Despite her figures in the last seasons of her, she never lost the essence of her.

Her victory in the Women NSW Open 2024, played at the Magenta Shores Golf and Country Club, in Australia, had a sensational ending. a fierce battle between ours and the English Bronte Law, who fought until the last hole to win the Jan Stephenson trophy, a tribute to one of the greatest Australian figures of all time.

Maria Jose Uribe Photo:Jaime Moreno. EL TIEMPO Archive Share

The Santander, who had started four strokes ahead of the Old Continent, had already lost them at the end of the 9th hole. And it was even worse when the British shot two more birdies on the 10th and 11th, which took the command of the test and left the Colombian in a difficult situation.

Mariajo did not lose her cool and like in her old days, when she won the most important amateur trophy, the US Women's Amateur, playing match play, she played practically hole by hole against the Englishwoman. Fortunately for her, two consecutive bogeys by Bronte, at 12 and 13, put Mariajo back in a tie for the lead.

A new bogey once again put the Colombian away, but a birdie on the 16th saw her reach the last hole tied with the Englishwoman. Ours shot a superb birdie to take the win and thus achieve her full card on the Ladies European Tour and very important points to reach the Paris 2024 Olympics, her great goal.

Mariajo, fully involved in the Olympic cycle

Mariajo carries Colombia in her heart. He has never shied away from representing the country: he has been in the Pan American, Central American, South American, and has always won a medal.

Uribe's sacrifice is immense. He left the country for 30 days, his family and his 3-year-old son in search of a prize and some points that are worth a lot. Many afternoons were not about success, but he always showed his attitude. And on this occasion he always was. For this reason, Mariajo had an immense performance in Australia.

Getting to the green

German Street

For the time

