Double drama for Mariah Carey. The singer announced that her mother Patricia and sister Alison both died on the same day over the weekend. «My heart is broken for losing my mother this past weekend. Sadly, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life that same day,” the Grammy winner said in a statement.

“I feel blessed to have been able to spend the last week with my mother before she passed away,” the statement continued. “I appreciate everyone’s love, support and respect for my privacy during this impossible time.”

Patricia was an opera singer and was previously married to Alfred Roy Carey, the singer’s father. Her parents divorced when the singer Obsessed he was 3 years old.

Carey detailed her complicated relationship with her mother and sister in her 2020 memoir, The meaning of Mariah Careywhere she wrote that she and her mother often argued and accused her sister of putting her in unsafe situations as a child.

However, Carey she kept in touch with her mother and even recorded a duet of “O Come All Ye Faithful/Hallelujah Chorus” for the singer’s second Christmas album in 2010. People Magazine first reported the news of their deaths and Carey’s statement.