Mexico City.– Singer Mariah Carey said she was “devastated” by the deaths of her mother and sister this weekend, on the same day, she confirmed in a statement to People magazine on Monday.

“I am heartbroken to have lost my mother this past weekend. Sadly, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life on the same day,” the singer wrote in the statement.

“I feel blessed to have been able to spend the last week with my mother before she passed away. I appreciate everyone’s love, support and respect for my privacy during this impossible time.” The actress, songwriter and producer did not provide details about the cause of death for Patricia Carey, her mother, who was 87, or her sister Alison, 63.

In her memoir “The Meaning of Mariah Carey,” released in 2020, the singer spoke at length about her complicated relationship with her mother Patricia.

“Like many aspects of my life, my journey with my mother has been full of contradictions and conflicting realities. It has never been black and white, it has been a rainbow of emotions,” she wrote in her biographical book. “Our relationship is a thorny rope of pride, pain, shame, gratitude, jealousy, admiration and disappointment. A complicated love ties my heart to my mother’s. Pat, my mother, despite everything, I believe did the best she could. I will love you as best I can, always.” An equally or more complicated relationship was the one she had with her sister Alison, from whom she had been estranged for several years. Alison even sued Mariah over allegations of abuse published in her memoir. “At least at this moment, it is emotionally and physically safer for me not to have any contact with her,” the star said in “The Meaning of Mariah Carey.”