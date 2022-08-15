While the singer Mariah Carey, 53, was enjoying the waters and the sun of Capri (Italy), some thieves entered the artist’s mansion in Atlanta (Georgia, USA), as confirmed the police to the magazine Page Six. “The investigation is still open, but we cannot give more details,” police sources have explained to the same publication about the robbery, which was reported on July 27, but was not known until almost three weeks later.

According to the same investigation, the thieves entered the mansion of the interpreter of All I want for Christmas is you During the time that Mariah Carey was enjoying a vacation with her boyfriend, the dancer Bryan Tanaka, 39, and her twins Monroe and Moroccan, both 11 years old, the result of her relationship with the rapper and actor Nick Cannon, with the who was married eight years. At the moment, she has not disclosed what objects have been stolen from the artist’s house or if there was cash in it.

Before enjoying these holidays in Capri, Mariah Carey was one of the 600 guests at the Dolce & Gabbana High Fashion show that the two designers held in the center of the Sicilian city of Syracuse on July 9. The artist wore a mermaid dress printed with colorful tiles for the occasion and posed with the designers and other luxury guests, as Drew Barrymore, Helen Mirren and Sharon Stone.

In addition to this Italian getaway, the singer, her boyfriend and their children took advantage of their days off to spend two weeks in a mansion in the hamptons. On July 25, Mariah Carey published a photo in which she thanked the real estate agent in charge of getting her a home for her family getaway. The property in which they stayed, valued at 20 million dollars (just over 19.6 million euros), is located in Eagle’s Point, one of the highest areas of the Hamptons, the quintessential vacation spot for millionaires and famous in America.

Neither Carey nor his representatives have commented on the theft. The artist acquired the mansion for 5.4 million euros in November 2021. The house, located in the Sandy Springs neighborhood (Atlanta, Georgia), has nine bedrooms and 13 bathrooms, as well as a swimming pool, tennis court and play area. of games. As a curious note about the mansion, it is the same one that the actor Dwayne Johnson, known by the nickname of The Rock.