It has recently been revealed that the famous American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift would have ended their relationshipafter 6 years of courtship with the singer joe alwyn.

In the midst of speculation about an alleged betrayal and an alleged celebrity who would enter as a third party, now there are those who have also expressed public interest in the singer-songwriter of subjects like shake it off and anti hero.

To the surprise of many, who has been the first to raise his hand to sign up as a prospect of Taylor Swift and even as the future father of the star’s first child is the American artist Nick Canonex of Mariah Carey and father of his offspring.

It was in a recent interview that the presenter of Wild ‘N Out and former driver of America’s Got Talent gave Howard Stern a toast on Monday, April 10, where he revealed that if he were to be interested in having his 13th childit would be with Taylor Swift.

The 42-year-old presenter, who years ago was in the scandal for refusing to give Mariah Carey a divorce, stressed that he is already happy with his 12 children, but confessed if there was a woman with whom he was willing to have one more that would be Swift, he also explained why he thinks they could get along as a couple.

Every time I answer this question (of whether he is ready to have another child), I can never answer it correctly because I don’t know. I’m currently happy with my dozen that I got,” Nick Cannon initially said.

Later, the artist was questioned by the interviewer about whether there would be a woman for whom he would decide to change his mind and add one more baby to his collection. He was initially reluctant, but when Taylor Swift’s name was mentioned, his answer changed.

Absolutely. I’m in, let’s go That’s it, I’m in,” he said, arguing that he would be willing to grow the family with Taylor Swift.

But that’s not all because Nick also praised the qualities that characterize the singer and for which he loves her.

First of all she is an amazing songwriter. And what I love about Taylor Swift is that she’s been so vulnerable and open with all her music since she was a little girl,” he said. While about being with public people, he says that he and Taylor share a certain number that could make them look good. “Taylor’s numbers and mine are very similar when it comes to being on these streets. So I think she would relate to me very well based on, ‘hey you dated a lot of people in the public eye and so did I,’ so we probably understand each other,” she commented in a playful tone.

This is how, between jokes and in a figurative sense, Nick Canon has shown that he would be interested in trying something with Taylor Swift and why not have a relationship that reaches the family.

About this artist it is known that he is a father Moroccan and Monroe, the twins he had with his wife, the singer Mariah Carey. After his separation with this star, he had 10 more children. Golden, Powerful Queen and Rise with Brittany Bell; twins Zion and Zillion, and Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby de la Rosa; In addition, along with Alyssa Scott, he had Halo and Zen (who died of cancer at 5 months of age). Finally Legendary is the product of his relationship with Bre Tiesi and Onyx was born from the relationship with LaNisha Cole.

The 33-year-old American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift could join this long list if she wanted to, who, after the interview that Cannon gave, already has a prospect for her sentimental life.