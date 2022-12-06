(Reuters) – The life and career of singer Mariah Carey is being celebrated in a new graphic novel.

TidalWave Comics has added the artist to its “Female Force” series, which highlights successful women in their respective fields.

Across 22 pages, Carey’s childhood and rise to fame are depicted in vivid color with illustrations by Pablo Martinena.

Writer Michael Frizell said in a statement that he was proud to write the glossary: ​​”I hope readers learn something new about her.”

Three covers will be released with one recognizing her as the “Queen of Christmas”. Carey’s 1994 hit “All I Want for Christmas Is You” is widely played throughout the holiday season, even nearly 25 years later.

Hardcover and paperback editions will be released on December 7th.

(Reporting by Alicia Powell in New York)