The interpreter of “All i sant for christmas is you”, Mariah Carey, shared the exact time you received the vaccine against coronavirus. In the video shown, he did not hide his fear of needles, but he did not hesitate to encourage his followers to do the same.

In her recent video posted on her Instagram account, the American singer is seen scared. “They are having a doctor conversation and here I am, happy and a little nervous about this first injection. I am distracting you from doing your work, but you know how I am and I speak so as not to think. Here we are, after that first post where I was washing my hands with Ron and Roe in New York, where I was trying to encourage people to be safe, ”she commented on camera.

The video called ‘Side effect of the vaccine: G6’ has more than 2 million views and more than 7,000 comments. Also, famous people did not hesitate to make a comment, such as the singer Kelly Rowland. She mentioned: “It’s the medical narrative for me.”

Likewise, Mariah ended the video by applauding and encouraging her followers to get vaccinated to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. On the other hand, he recalled that all people are united in this battle