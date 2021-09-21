How many times have we heard someone say that they get so much traffic that they practically ‘live in the car’? Or artists who live in cities performing shows and are always on the road, spending days in a bus.

Mariah Carey seems to have nothing to complain about when crossing American highways. The singer built a motorhome measuring 111 square meters, divided into three levels, with make-up area, full kitchen and a lounge that can be a movie theater or a nightclub.

+ Luxury motorhome can load cars and costs the price of a mansion

Mariah Monster’s motorhome is actually one of the early models produced by Anderson Mobile Estates, the same one they created for Will Smith, is designed to entertain and features a hydraulic roof that rises at the push of a button to reveal a grand saloon. parties.

Upstairs, accessible via a granite staircase. Large TVs installed at opposite ends can turn this area into a movie theater. It can also function as a disco, thanks to the built-in lights and professional sound system.

As for the cost of Mariah’s The Lounge, Anderson says the motorhome is now valued at $1.8 million, or about R$9.560 million in a simple conversion.

