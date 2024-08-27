Home World

Mariah Carey is known for songs like “Always Be My Baby” and “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” © Kamran Jebreili/dpa

A severe shock for pop icon Mariah Carey: her mother and sister died on the same day. But family circumstances were not always easy.

Los Angeles – Losing a family member is never easy. US singer Mariah Carey has lost two loved ones. Both her mother Patricia and her sister Alison died on the same day.

“It breaks my heart”: Mariah Carey’s sister apparently had health problems

“It breaks my heart that I lost my mother last weekend,” the musician told the magazine People“Unfortunately, my sister also died tragically on the same day,” the statement continued. The Grammy award winner did not provide any information about the cause of death.

A close friend of the family is said to The Sun However, it has been reported that Mariah’s sister was struggling with health problems shortly before her death. “Alison was in a hospice for the last three weeks of her life,” Dave Baker told the tabloid.

Mariah Carey (r) appears with her mother Patricia (2nd from left) and daughter Monroe during a ceremony where she is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. © Chris Pizzello/dpa

Her mother died at the age of 87. Her older sister died at the age of 63. “I consider myself lucky that I was able to spend the last week before her death with my mother,” said the singer, who is known for hits such as “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

“Nothing hurts so much”: Mariah Carey loses mother and sister on the same day

Mariah Carey came from a broken home. In her autobiography “The Meaning of Mariah Carey,” published in 2020, she described a difficult, poor childhood marked by neglect and racism. “Like many aspects of my life, my relationship with my mother was full of contradictions and competing realities. It was never just black and white,” she wrote.

She has only had sporadic contact with her family. Her mother works as a singer, her father as an engineer. However, her parents separated shortly after Carey was born. Her father died in 2002. She still has her older brother Morgan.

Many fans shared their condolences on social media about the loss of the US star. “My condolences for the loss of your mother and sister,” wrote one user on Instagram“Sending you lots of love and peace,” said another. “Nothing hurts so much. I’m thinking of you all in this sad time,” said another comment. The recent death of “Crazy Town” frontman Shifty Shellshock was also a big shock. (kas/dpa)