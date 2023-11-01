Wednesday, November 1, 2023, 2:13 p.m.



Updated 8:48 p.m.

The American singer Mariah Carey has managed to become a Christmas icon. There is no Christmas celebration without her well-known song ‘All I want for Christmas is you’ and, with the end of Halloween, the artist has already kicked off the preparations for these holidays. With social networks as allies, Mariah has surprised with a video in which the singer is freed from a block of ice with hair dryers by a group of people dressed in Halloween costumes.

When they manage to ‘defrost’ her, she begins to sing her emblematic song with another group of extras dressed in Christmas motifs. Snow and candid smiles complete the scene.

The numbers of this song, which the artist released in 1994, are stratospheric. It is estimated that each year, the Christmas ambassador pockets around $2.5 million in music royalties. The official video has more than 3.9 million views on YouTube and on Spotify alone it has exceeded 1.5 billion. It is thus understandable that each season is eager to relaunch its Christmas anthem.