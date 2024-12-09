Mariah Carey, considered the queen of Christmas and the best-selling female artist of all time, celebrates the 30th anniversary of their iconic album Merry Christmas and the Christmas song that has shattered all records: All I Want For Christmas Is Youwith the launch of new special editions.

The new digital edition called Merry Christmas: 30th Anniversary Edition includes the remastered concert of St. John the Divine and is now available on all platforms. They will also go on sale new editions in physical format of this album: the special edition on zoetrope vinyl and the Deluxe 2LP edition.

The latter includes a 24 page photo booklet chronicling the singer’s Christmas journey, a special Christmas card and a new remastered version of her St. John the Divine concert.

Raising the holiday spirit, Mariah Carey’s beloved anthem, All I Want For Christmas Is You, has been officially certified 16× Platinum by the RIAA, claiming its status as the “single most certified ever by a female artist” and reaffirming his lasting legacy as the ‘queen of Christmas’.

The singer returns to headline for another year the charts, since this song once again occupies number 1 on Billboard’s Holiday100 list and the Top 10 on Billboard’s Hot 100 list this week.