For 28 years, Mariah Carey (Huntington, USA, 52 years old) has been one of the undisputed protagonists of Christmas, relegating Santa Claus himself to second place for many. Although there is still more than a month to go before the festivity arrives, the singer has received in advance the worst gift that could be given to her: denying her the title of christmas queen. In March 2021, the singer began the procedures to register the brand Queen of Christmasas well as other phrases related to Christmas (such as QOC or Princess of Christmas)to be able to sell their own line of products.

This Tuesday, the United States Patent and Trademark Office ruled against his attempt. Mariah Carey will no longer be able to sell personal products like fragrances, records, dog accessories and even sunglasses under those names. Every winter, his song All I Want for Christmas Is You, the most profitable Christmas carol in history, brings him close to 2.5 million dollars in only royalties. Since its publication almost three decades ago, the artist has earned more than 60 million dollars with this song. Some figures that have helped her to be popularly crowned as the christmas queenalthough it is already confirmed that he will not be able to use that name to do more business.

The story does not end here. A third party, unrelated to the singer, has been involved in the process and may have been the main cause of Carey’s trademark denial. Elizabeth Chan, who claims to be “the world’s only full-time Christmas pop artist”, and who accumulates just over 5,000 listeners on Spotify, filed a statement with the US Trademark Appeals Board in early 2022 to prevent that the registration requested by Carey be approved. The music star’s application has been denied precisely because her company has not responded to questions from the patent office as a result of Chan’s opposition and the reasons it has given.

“Christmas came long before any of us on earth, and hopefully it will stay long after. It’s not right, Christmas is for everyone. It is meant to be shared, not owned by anyone,” Chan explained in a interview to the American media Variety after filing your appeal. In the past 10 years, Chan has released 12 Christmas-themed albums; in 2018, in Magazine New Yorker published a report in which they called her the Queen of Christmas and, three years later, he released an album with that title. She also describes herself as “The Queen of Christmas” in the bio of your Instagram account, where he has 3,600 followers. Hence, she got in the way of Mariah Carey’s wishes.

After knowing the resolution, Chan has spoken for the first time to the American medium page six: “I did this to protect and save Christmas. My goal was to stand up to bullying not only to protect myself, but also to protect future christmas queens”. His lawyer, Louis Tompros of WilmerHale, also released a statement: “This was a classic case of trademark harassment. We are pleased with the win and delighted to have been able to help Elizabeth fight Carey’s excessive trademark registrations.”

At the moment, Carey has not commented on what happened. Every day that passes All I Want for Christmas Is You add more reproductions and as the Christmas dates approach, these figures will go up. Although for the artist, Christmas already began two weeks ago. Why wait when she herself can decide when her song returns to be among the most listened to songs in the world?