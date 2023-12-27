Over the last few hours, news has been circulating about the end of the love story between Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka. The two have in fact decided to put an end to their relationship which lasted 7 years. The choreographer made the news public by announcing the end of the love story with the pop star on her social page. Let's find out together what her words were.

With mixed emotions, I share this personal update on my amicable separation from Mariah Carey after seven extraordinary years together. Our decision to take different paths is mutual, and as we navigate these separate paths, we do so with deep respect and an overwhelming sense of gratitude for the precious time we have shared. The memories we created and artistic collaborations are etched in my heart forever.

And, continuing with his speech, the choreographer he then added:

I want to express my love and gratitude for Mariah and her incredible children, whose kindness has enriched my life in ways words cannot capture.

To then conclude:

At this delicate moment, I kindly ask for your understanding, privacy and respect.

At the moment Mariah Carey has decided to remain silent and not comment on what her ex-partner wrote. We just have to wait for the next few hours to find out if she is there popstars will have his say on this much talked about story.