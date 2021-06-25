Carlos Meza

Guadalajara / 06.25.2021

The Jalisco Health Board gave the green light for the Zapopan Baseball Stadium to open its doors to 60 percent capacity, so that Mariachis de Guadalajarto You can enter up to 9,600 people to their matches of the Mexican Baseball League.

In the beginning the permit was only for 35 percent, that is, 5,600 people, however, when the covid-19 traffic light remained green in Jalisco and as the number of people who have contracted covid-19 decreases and the vaccination process against the disease progresses, it was decided to increase the capacity that will be effective as of this Friday when Mariachis receives the series against Rieleros de Aguascalientes.

