Carlos Meza

Guadalajara / 02.09.2021 01:17:06

With an eight-race rally on the fifth roll and a solid start from Masaru Nakamura, the Mariachis beat Toros 12-5 at Chevron and put the North Championship Series 2-3 who returns home, where they will host Game 6 this Friday at the Pan American.

Those led by Benjamín Gil were once again an aggressive team in attack and tore apart the pitching of the locals. Japan’s Nakamura, who lost Game 1, this time came out on top, throwing six five-hit innings, two runs, one walk and three strikeouts to score the win; the loss was carried by Teddy Stankiewicz, who in four innings received eight hits and seven runs. On offense, Luis Sardiñas, who produced four runs, and Carlos Mendivil, who drove three, shone.

The confrontation began against the current in the first episode, Tijuana went to the front with hits from Isaac Rodríguez and Leandro Castro. However, in the third inning Luis Sardiñas put Guadalajara in the game with a home run with Christian Ibarra on board to equalize 2-2.

In the fourth roll, Mariachis rallied on the feet of Jesse Castillo and Anthony García after a hit by Carlos Mendivil to make it 4-2.

In the fifth inning, Mariachis shattered Toros’ hopes by winning an eight-race rally at home. A double by Niko Vásquez pushed Sardiñas, with a passport García filled the bases, Leo Heras pushed the Titan, with a full house Ibarra received a walk and Vásquez scored on a wheelie, García scored with a sacrifice fly from Mendivil, Heras and Ibarra took advantage of an error by Zamayoa and Sardiñas closed the chapter with a home run with Beau Amaral on board. A lapidary 12-2.

Alejandro Chávez fulfilled in the seventh inning, Óscar Félix got into trouble by relieving in the eighth where he received a run but Serrano came to the rescue; Gurka received the last two runs with a home run from Edson Garcia, but Salvador Valdez lifted the last out for the final 12-5.

Mariachis is obliged to win on Friday to extend the series to the seventh and final, in search of the pass to the King’s Series that defines the champion of the Mexican Baseball League and where Leones de Yucatán is already installed.

MGC