Big screen brand for several years now, but now the spotlight is back on again Maria Zaffino. For about 10 years she was one of the undisputed stars of Friends of Maria De Filippi, the road as a professional saw her do a exceptional career leap.

Maria Zaffino, interviewed by Fanpage, told how things are going in her life. Obviously, it is impossible not to mention the fact that at less than 44 she will become a grandmother for the first time.

Your eldest daughter, Chiara aged 21, she is pregnant, but Maria Zaffino will not only dedicate herself to being a grandmother. By the express will of Chiara, the dancer will continue to teach and do internships around Italy.

What everyone wants to know now is what are the actual relationships with the talent that made her so famous. The woman confessed that she no longer has relations with Maria De Filippi for a while now, but does not rule out a return to the talent, albeit in a different guise:

I follow Amici because I am very fond of the program and there are people I like very much, like Alessandra Celentano. The program has changed a lot, yes, it is useless to go around it. Before, the air was simpler, the boys were calmer and soap and water. Everything was done: the singers danced and acted, the dancers had to sing and act, and even for us it was more stimulating.