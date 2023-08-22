The ambitious total peace policy proposed by President Gustavo Petro has its first major milestone with the six-month ceasefire that is already underway with the National Liberation Army (ELN), the last armed guerrilla in the country. But the other boards of the multiple negotiations with different armed groups seem “less clear,” warns María Victoria Llorente, executive director of the Ideas for Peace Foundation (FIP), which this week publishes an analysis of the first year of the Government in matters of security and negotiations, its main flag.

The initial objective of total peace was to hold simultaneous dialogues that would lead to the demobilization of various armed groups –among them the ELN, the dissidents of the extinct FARC guerrilla and the Clan del Golfo– and to pacify the territories most affected by the violence. . “That simultaneity has faded little by little, not only because the dialogues are advancing one by one, but also because many lost the initial momentum at the end of 2022 and are now progressing intermittently and slowly, something that places them at a fragile point,” he points out. the IFJ. Despite the fact that some boards seem to be more successful than others, he points out in his balance sheet, they all share something in common: the actors involved are not strategically, militarily or politically defeated, and their finances are not going through critical moments either.

The implementation of the security strategy has had a slow start and has not been able to materialize at the local level, points out the think tank, while the territories most affected by violence are still waiting to see an improvement in their conditions. If the last year of the government of Iván Duque is compared with the first of Petro, homicides decreased by 1.5% and both attacks against the Public Force (47%) and homicides of social leaders (13%) were significantly reduced. %). However, there are notable increases in rates such as extortion (15%) and kidnapping (77%), while the confrontation between armed groups has intensified (85%). “There is no real articulation between the security policy and the peace policy,” warns the IFJ. “It is necessary to review this policy of total peace,” Llorente complements in this interview given by videoconference from Brussels, where he is on a working visit to NATO.

Ask. Has Colombia come close to that total peace that the president is proposing?

Answer. After one year of government, total peace seems increasingly elusive, unfortunately. Although one does perceive an important, undeniable, desirable advance with the ELN, the other groups continue to strengthen, advancing in their expansion purposes while the State confronts them less. On the other hand, the levels of confrontation, of confrontations and disputes between the groups that are truly in competition for the territory and for illegal rents are growing very severely.

Q. How would you define the moment the country is going through?

R. We are at a critical juncture, in the sense that decisions must be made regarding some changes in the face of courses of action that are not showing the expected results. It is necessary to review this policy of total peace, which is absolutely and totally embedded in this logic of simultaneous and parallel negotiations of the Government with different groups. In the end, that puzzle is not being put together.

María Victoria Llorente, executive director of the Ideas for Peace Foundation. IFJ

Q. The implementation of the security strategy has had a slow start and has not been able to materialize at the local level, maintains the balance of the IFJ. Why hasn’t it materialized?

R. It is the million dollar question, it should also be asked of the Government. Our confirmation of what we see in the territory and of what we collect in a series of surveys with social leaders that we periodically carry out is that nothing changes for these people. They are seeing their protection and security conditions deteriorate as the groups continue to advance, while the actions of the State are not felt.

We continue to see the very traditional reactive responses of the Colombian State: the Minister of Defense moves, a security council is held, there is talk of increasing the foot of force… but one does not see any relationship between the peace strategy and the negotiation with the groups and a territorial security strategy that accompanies this negotiation process. We have not been able to identify that. Nor have we seen that humanitarian relief that was the initial purpose.

Q. The attacks on the Public Force have decreased, but the confrontation between armed groups has become exacerbated.

R. It has to do with a very clear government policy that places less emphasis on the use of state force. In principle, modulating the use of force is an interesting bet, but ceasefires [anunciados en Año Nuevo] They caused a lot of confusion. Another complicated element has to do with a change of priorities. Of course, one wants a Public Force more oriented to protect citizens and not to persecute illicit crops, but it is not clear what is the strategic direction that they want to give it.

Q. What is the concept of human security that supports the policy of this Government?

R. The Government uses the concept of human security coined by the United Nations, which has several dimensions, the security of having a good life. The center of politics is the human being. It is a broader concept and as such makes what you want to do much more diffuse. When one looks at the security policy, one sees the enunciation of the concept, but in reality it is a rather traditional policy, focused on organized crime, what they call multicrime.

Q. Let’s talk about some of the different total peace boards. They highlight the six-month ceasefire with the ELN and the installation of a national participation mechanism. Why could this negotiation be different from the various failed attempts at dialogue with the ELN?

R. The Government and the negotiators have been finding a way to bring the ELN little by little until eventually taking it to a position of no return, where it is more costly for the COCE [Comando Central] abandon the negotiation than to continue in it. This may be the last chance for the COCE, I don’t think they will find better conditions to negotiate. Now, we had already had a ceasefire with the ELN, we are going to see how it will go in territorial conditions as complex as those we have today, in terms of disputes between the groups. The other negotiating boards seem less clear cut.

Q. Why is the dialogue table with the dissidents of the Central General Staff still in suspense?

R. What I understand is that there is a learning curve around the New Year’s ceasefire, which broke down first with the Clan del Golfo and then with the Central General Staff. The difficulty is around what will happen with the ceasefire.

Q. Is the Clan del Golfo outside of total peace right now?

R. No, because total peace also has the mechanism of submission to justice. What happens is that this mechanism is very tangled. What Senator Ariel Ávila is saying is that there is no atmosphere in Congress, and the Government is apparently reviewing what other legal avenues it can have, including reopening Justice and Peace.

