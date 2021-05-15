Maria Vicente Garcia She is the U18 and U20 World and European Champion in Heptathlon, an athlete who likes cars a lot and does not see them as «only a tool to move me around. Lately, since I got my license and had my first car yes I have become more interested in them and I have gotten more into the world of cars », he details to this newspaper.

At the age of 20, just a couple of years ago he got the permit, just turning 18. «The theorist approved it at the third time; Between competitions and training sessions, I never did tests and showed up to see if I was lucky, until I decided to do it and took it off. The first time pilot, “he emphasizes.

His first car, the one that “I have driven was my mother’s Kia Rio, but my first own car was a Kia Xceed Plug-in Hybrid”, he emphasizes, laughing, also remembering some of those unspeakable secrets that this first vehicle keeps : «A couple of taps while parking nobody takes them away».

He currently drives the latter, a plug-in Xceed Hybrid, which stands out for its “comfort and safety that it transmits to me when driving.” In fact, he explains that it responds to what I expected before purchasing it «even more than I imagined. I am very happy with the car. He also highlights the parking assistant, perhaps one of the best inventions in the automotive world for many, although Vicente acknowledges (and laughs) that “always the first time, but surely the parking assistant has a lot to do with it.”

When choosing a car, the athlete places great importance on emissions, «a try to contribute the best to the environment», Ahead of characteristics such as aesthetics or mechanics.

Although so far she has only had a single car due to her young age, she thinks she is a good driver, “but that should be asked of the co-drivers” and she is already clear that “without a doubt, I prefer to go behind the wheel. I really like to drive and when I go as a co-pilot I am always more insecure because I am not in control », she details, although she admits that she does not like« to warn of possible dangers because it makes me nervous that they do so when I drive, but I am always aware of what is happening around ».

María Vicente is one of those people who consider that a car says a lot about its owner: «I think yes, in my case I identify in a certain way with my car. It is a striking, youthful, large and above all safe car. Oh, and he runs a lot! ”He emphasizes and concludes without stopping smiling.