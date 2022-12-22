Mexico. The Mexican influencer and model María Usi, former member of Acapulco Shore, makes public that a subject allegedly drugged and abused her, also stole a television.

In addition, Usi cites that he did not report his alleged attacker to the authorities because he used a condom. The remarks are made on Instagram and share a screenshot of the conversation he had with the man who allegedly raped her.

In addition, he points out that until now he decided to talk about it on his networks because he feared for his safety and she recounts that after the fact she was unconscious for two days and during that time he would have blown her up.

We recommend you read:

“This man drugged me, raped me and I didn’t wake up until two days later. Thank God he used a condom and that’s why I never reported him, but if that wasn’t enough, he stole a screen where he lived, above some offices, ”reads his Usi story.

Maria Usi. Instagram photo

María Usi also assures that she has in her possession the video where it would be seen how her alleged attacker took the television. “I’m looking for the video where the screen was stolen after raping me,” writes the former AcaShore.

“I didn’t want to make it public for a long time, but I don’t want it to happen to another”, she adds to her stories and shares the face of the man who allegedly abused her.

“You stole your best friend’s Rolexes”, “Wey, you drugged me, you raped me and you also took a screen with you”, “I’m going to start by telling your sister”, are some of the messages that Maria sent to the subject, who answered nothing.

We recommend you read:

María Usi was a member of Acapulco Shore in its fifth season, in 2019, and is currently dedicated to social networks.