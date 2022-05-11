He takes office in August for a 2-year term, replacing Minister Humberto Martins; Og Fernandes will be the vice

The ministers of the STJ (Superior Court of Justice) elected this Wednesday (May 11, 2022), by acclamation, the minister Maria Thereza de Assis Moura, 65, as the new president of the Court. She will take office in August for a 2-year term.

The magistrate will replace Minister Humberto Martins, elected in 2020.

Born in São Paulo, she is the current National Inspector of Justice. She has been with the STJ since August 2006. She was a minister of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) from 2014 to 2016. Before joining the Court, she worked as a lawyer.

Thereza de Assis Moura holds a Master’s and a PhD in Procedural Law from the USP Law School (University of São Paulo). She is also a professor at the institution.

By acclamation, the Court elected Minister Og Fernandes as vice-presidency. Luis Felipe Salomão will be the representative of the STJ in the CNJ (National Council of Justice), performing the function of National Corregedor of Justice.

The STJ also defined this Wednesday (May 11) the names of the 4 nominees for the two openings in the Court. The list will be handed over to the President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), which cannot nominate outside the selection.

The most voted was Messod Azulay, from the TRF-2 (Federal Regional Court of the 2nd Region), based in Rio de Janeiro. He received 19 votes in the first round. He was followed by TRF-1’s Ney Bello with 17 votes. In the second round, Paulo Sérgio Domingues, from the TRF-3, was chosen, with 19 votes. In the 3rd, the Court defined the last nomination, Fernando Quadros, of the TRF-4, with 21 votes.

THE Power 360 anticipated in November 2021 the names of the most quoted. In April of this year, it updated the list, showing that Azulay, Bello, Domingues and Fernando Quadros were the favorites. He also anticipated that ministers would choose to form a quadruple list rather than two triple ones. Thus, Bolsonaro would have to nominate 2 of the 4 candidates presented by the STJ, instead of having 6 options.