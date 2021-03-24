“Where there is a problem, there is a solution“. María Daglio (56) was optimistic by nature. She did not like her middle name, Rosa, with which her four children used to carry her. She conceived mornings for sleeping and afternoons for her many activities.

Received from a social psychologist at age 47, never left a patient on foot. To such an extent that it was the last thing she did in life: attend to one of them with her cell phone on the sidewalk in front of the building where she lived, in Ramos Mejía, where a motochorro who should have been imprisoned dragged her to take her wallet, made her fall and caused his death. He was the victim of a homicide.

María was born in Junín, Buenos Aires province, on March 12, 1965. Her parents were from the countryside, as was the man who would become her husband and with whom she would have her first two children: Julián (33) and María Pilar Duhalde (30). With them would come the greatest happiness of his life: his grandchildren Justina (3) and Felipe (2).

The four lived in Baigorrita, a town of almost two thousand inhabitants whose name is Baigorrita and was founded by Alejandro “Negro” Dolina’s great-grandfather, who was born in Morse, another nearby town, just because the midwife was not in Baigorrita that day. . Junín is 20 kilometers away, although the town belongs to the General Viamonte party.

María Daglio (56), the day she received her degree as a social psychologist, in 2012.

Daglio started secondary school in Junín. He finished it in Baigorrita. Their marriage lasted about 15 years. He went to live again in Junín, where he would meet a shoe seller from Buenos Aires, Guillermo. With him she had her other two children: Elías (21) and Hanna Sarfati (18), with whom she lived in the apartment at 300 Belgrano Street, right in front of where she was killed.

The couple moved to Ciudadela. Then a new separation would come and the apartment in Ramos Mejía. In 2012 she met a new love, David, with whom she shared trips around the world, her great passion. There are photos everywhere on his Facebook. She always smiled.

When Elías finished high school, the prize was to go with his mother to New York. With Hanna he did not come to fulfill it. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the flight to Dubai was postponed, again and again. The image of the Burj Khalifa, the tallest skyscraper in the world (828 meters), which they thought they knew, still appears on the screen of their iPhone 11. “We are going to do it, we need a little“Maria would say to Hanna, who was in charge of cooking at home because she was not her mother’s strong suit and this year she started studying Biochemistry.

I was going to take Pilates classes with her. In the afternoon, he attended virtually to his patients, who grew steadily with the quarantine at the rate of Covid-19 cases. He was alive on Facebook, with his page Path of Links, to answer your questions. He liked to have a picnic outside the home and was involved in the neighborhood security issue. He participated in groups on social networks and WhatsApp, also when there was a march.

The social psychologist María Daglio (56), with her four children: Julián, Pilar, Elías and Hanna.

“He was a super happy person. He lived for us, he dedicated his life to us“, he tells Clarion her son Julián, who works with María’s second partner, in the shoe factory.

In 2012 he was received at the Center for Advanced Studies in Social Psychology (CAEPS). But he did not stay with that. At the age of 56, he spent his time writing down courses. He loved the Scottish psychiatrist Roland Laing (who died in 1989) and the psychologist Gabriel Rolón.

On his WhatsApp status and on his Facebook profile he had a phrase from the French existentialist Jean-Paul Sartre: “We are what we do with what they made of us“The therapy with the psychologist was never lacking in his routine.

In September 2017, she was one of the 25 thousand people who danced hugging, in the rain, with Pilar and Hanna, at the Palermo Hippodrome, watching the Uruguayan band No Te Va Gustar. These days he had promised to resume the theater workshop.

Friday was not the only act of insecurity of which the family was the victim. Pilar was assaulted at the door of her house. In addition, Elías received a kick in the leg. She herself suffered an attempted robbery when crossing the Ciudadela tunnel and another in Ramos Mejía: they wanted to steal her wallet. In both he got away.

Two summers ago he went on vacation to Miramar. As soon as he arrived, his neighbors told him that the apartment on Calle Belgrano had been robbed. That’s why he put an alarm and triple lock. He wanted to move to the City of Buenos Aires.

“They have to study. From this country you have to leave“, he repeated to his children, although he dreamed of a better future. Hanna has already processed the Spanish passport. Julián, knowing that he liked to sleep late, always replied, in a joking tone:”In the morning I have a full schedule“.

The children found consolation when they learned that the motorcycle jet responsible for the crime had been arrested late on Monday in Castelar. But immediately the feeling of indignation ensued: Alejandro Miguel Ochoa (55) had been released in the middle of the pandemic, despite negative reports from the Buenos Aires Penitentiary Service (SPB). That is why they will be this Friday, marching through the center of Ramos Mejía, from 7:00 p.m., where they promise a crowd.

“We are strong for her. She would want us to do justice“, says Julián, who answers that there were no calls from any political authority: neither from the municipality of La Matanza nor from the Buenos Aires Minister of Security, Sergio Berni, who spoke on Twitter against the release of criminals but did not use his cell phone to communicate with the victim’s family. “The only one who called me was a certain Joaquín, a street commissioner,” he rescues.

Julian and Hanna agree on something: “Mom was a vigilante. She always fought for others. She started studying a career when she was grown up and was studying until today. I photocopied her notes,” says the youngest. Now those who ask for justice are them.

