In these days Maria Theresa Route gave an interview to ‘Corriere della Sera’. Here the former competitor of Big Brother VIP she let herself go to some revelations that certainly did not go unnoticed. In detail, the presenter revealed an unpublished background about her husband Amedeo Goria never told before her. Here are her words.

Maria Teresa Ruta and the shocking revelation about Amedeo Goria. As already anticipated, these days the mother of Guenda Goria she gave an interview to ‘Corriere della Sera’ where some of the revelations she made about her ex-husband did not go unnoticed. The revelation of the presenter on Amedeo Goria begins with these words:

He swore to me: “I’m really in love, I could even do a white wedding for you, I’m not in a hurry […] It sure was a love match. In hindsight I should have closed my third eye as well not to see his pranks, especially when he left away with the teams. They were naïve, due to her chronic insecurity, but then I experienced them as an affront and at a certain point I never forgave.

But that’s not all. In the interview with the well-known newspaper, Maria Teresa Ruta also revealed how she discovered the betrayals suffered by her ex-husband. These were her words about it:

Finding parking tickets from a nightclub under the windshield wiper. Or notes from some Jeannette or Jasmine. And then the famous little black notebook that colleagues talked about. He hid it, one day I saw it. There were at least two thousand telephone numbers recorded, only for women, all over the world […]

Finally, the journalist concluded her speech with these words: