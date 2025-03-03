Organic Law 3/2007, on the effective equality of women and men introduced in Spain the concept of gender perspective, which has been enshrined by the jurisprudence of the Supreme Court since 2009. We spoke with María Teresa Rodríguez, president of the Equality Commission of the General Council of Procurers of Spain and Dean of the College of Procurers of Seville, on the imprint that has generated the gender perspective in the field Legislative and on the initiatives promoted from the General Council on Equality and in the demands that the Spanish jurists transfer them to make their presence and value their contributions in the Attorney and in the legal sector

What supposes the application of the gender perspective on legislation and jurisprudence regarding the objective of equality?

In order for equality to be a reality, it is important to keep in mind that the action of governments is not enough. The action must be joint of all citizens and all citizens and activate accordingly through the appropriation of the rights and the ability to enforce them. However, there is still a long way to go. A Professor of the Procurement that has been formed in a gender perspective, in addition to printing speed to the process channeling notifications, and the presentation of writings and documents, may exercise this type of procedural representation appropriate to the scope of their competences and depending on the needs of the victim.

The attorneys in our work of procedural representation we put our professional collection available to women victims of gender violence and the rest of the victims of special vulnerability such as their minor children, people with disabilities, victims of crimes of hate, terrorism, sexual nature, trafficking in human beings, etc.

What role does the conciliation of family life play?

Today more than ever, we have to guarantee co -responsibility in family charges. Otherwise, conciliation will not be possible among women, since the gender perspective does not involve discriminating men, but guaranteeing the equality of women with respect to them. No equality, there will be no fair society. Equality is profitable for companies. Along with this, education in schools and in the home itself is essential. Equality must be linked to education.

Access to education to form valid citizens is essential. As a woman, attorney and now president of the Equality Commission, I am aware that equality must translate into real and effective opportunities to go to school, access a job; compete for positions or positions of popular representation; Enjoy freedom to form a family and participate in the affairs of our communities, organizations and political parties.

Although Spanish legislation on equality is very advanced, is it still far in vital aspects such as conciliation?

Since the General Council of Procurators of Spain we consider that important advances in conciliation have been produced through the latest legal reforms. However, we continue working on aspects such as digital disconnection for cases of force majeure such as a disease, hospitalization, a childbirth or death of relatives. Although in Spain there is legislation in very advanced equality, the gap of legality and reality is more than evident.

A society cannot be considered fair if it suffers structural inequality in all its areas. Therefore, I insist on the importance of applying the gender perspective in justice. We have contributed to making more just and equitable legislation, but there is still much to improve as the patent salary gap, the lower pensions of women, the difficulties in accessing positions of responsibility and the scourge that is gender violence. The path to equality is not inexorable, it demands a joint and continuous effort of the entire Spanish society, to continue in the struggle to tear obstacles and close gaps.

What public policies seeks to implement the Council Equality Commission?

In order for equality to be possible to implement new public policies, changing existing ones and introducing equity criteria that balance inequalities between women’s and men themselves.

The Council has been a pioneer in Spain in creating a commission for equality and for always defending equal opportunities for all, knowing that the benefits of working for equality are very evident since in a situation of equal opportunities, women and men can be carried out intellectual, physically and emotionally, having the possibility of developing their abilities. This situation makes transformation and change possible, and in the Council we are witnessing it, especially when our profession is made up of almost 70% by women.

What actions can try to improve the fight against violence over women?

We insist on the importance of attorners and attorneys who attend victims of violence, are present in the process since the beginning of it. The assistance and mandatory representation to the victims of violence even before they file their complaint is one of the most repeated claims for our profession, since we know that an important number of aggressions are not denounced due to lack of legal advice to the victim.

We emphatically demand greater protection of victims by offering them the right to procedural representation by attorney from the beginning, as a necessary gear so that they can really access that catalog of procedural rights that is still a mere declaration of intentions in current reality.