Relatives of María Teresa Fernándezyoung from Motril (Grenade) missing in 2000 and whose research is still open, have requested in an act for the day of missing people advances to clarify the facts occurred now 25 years ago and the more than 6,000 cases in Spain.

María Teresa’s sister, Mercedes Fernández, has claimed the rights Of the missing persons and recalled the case of the young Cristina Bergua, of which nothing is known after disappearing 28 years ago in Cornellá (Barcelona).

“Today we remember Mari Tere, Cristina, and All the missing. There are more than 6,000 people who do not know their whereabouts in our country, “said Fernández.

In this sense, he has indicated that will not stop fighting so that there are advances in the investigations that allow them to know what happened to their relatives. He has asked “support and encouragement” to move forward and “never forget” those who one day left their home to not return.

The relatives of the disappeared have celebrated An intimate and familiar act Depositing a bouquet of flowers in a monolith in the ‘Peoples of America’ Park, a tribute that has served to remember that, despite the time elapsed, they continue to look for it.

María Teresa disappeared on August 18, 2000 after her father left her in the center of Motril, near the bus stop that the young woman was going to take To meet her boyfriend on the beachfrom where they planned to move to the fairgrounds to attend a concert of the Café Quijano group.