I have come from saying goodbye to Teresa at the funeral home. The thirty kilos of her finally rest among flower crowns, memories and prayers. And the rest is for history. An enormous professional trajectory of more than 60 years. She did everything, she invented everything and she was, in so many things, the first.

Everyone knows about her achievements, already enshrined in Telecinco as the queen, but I had the privilege of living and walking the path that would lead her to success from Televisión Española. It all started at Radio Cadena Española, an old network of institutional stations, which had to be radically transformed to adapt it to the new constitutional regime. The challenge posed to us by the daily debates of bet on one it was to do it from democratic positions of a homologous right and left.

One day Clara Isabel Francia, director of Radio Nacional at the time, called me to offer me a job on the radio. Me, a young member of the Opinion team of the newspaper abcI had never stood in front of a microphone before, but after taking a test, I realized that I was born for the radio. We were very successful and one day Nieves Herrero called us to participate in the Jesús Hermida program.

When we finished, Jesus ran after me through the corridors of Torrespaña, shouting. “But who are you?” he would ask, “I want you doing this thing that you two do every day starting tomorrow.” And that’s how we got to television, thanks to bet on one. But Teresa wanted her own program. And she finally got the opportunity to do a magazine. That’s where the real battle began.

We were four cats, but our ambition knew no limits. We locked ourselves in the shell working 12 hours a day and it was all about creating, inventing, making anything possible. We called shells the containers set up in Prado del Rey to lock up that passionate newsroom, determined to consolidate a completely new program. But the shell was proof that ours was provisional.

Only the passion, the nerve, the pulse, the work and the determination of Teresa Campos made it possible for the trepidating murmur of the shell to roar to the end.

Patricia Ballestero he is a journalist. Both on the radio and on television, she was the couple with whom María Teresa Campos debated in bet on one.

