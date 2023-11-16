The words of the former protagonist of Il Collegio are making the rounds on the web

Over the last few hours the name of Maria Sofia Federico is occupying ample space in the pages of the main crime newspapers. The former protagonist of The college has become the protagonist of some statements that have not gone unnoticed and which are making the rounds on the web. Let’s find out together what her words were.

For a long time Maria Sofia Federico was the subject of much chatter due to her decision to undertake work on ‘OnlyFans’ and her decision to start the journey within the ‘Rocco Siffredi Academy’. In these hours, however, during an interview given in a well-known podcast, the former protagonist of The college revealed that he is not having a good time period.

Needless to say, his words have struck everyone and are making the rounds on the web. While she was talking about how to save money the water to be more ecological, the former protagonist of The college Maria Sofia Federico revealed that:

Lately I’ve been a bit unstable in my mood and as a result I can’t wash myself.

And, continuing with his revelation, the former protagonist of The college he then added:

Now I haven’t washed for four or five days.

Despite that, Maria Sofia Federico he revealed that he uses a bidet and also washes his face. These were her words about it:

When I have to soap my hair I turn off the water.

Needless to say, Maria Sofia Federico’s words touched her fans quite a bit. There are many who are disappointed by what was revealed by the former protagonist of Il Collegio and by the difficult period she is experiencing. We can only hope that Maria Sofia will overcome this difficult period and return to her usual life.