María Seco, head of BBVA’s Quality Best Ideas fund.

María Seco is responsible for the Quality Best Ideas fund at BBVA. This fund, which has a life of 22 years, accumulates a return of 100% in the last 10 years, and has just exceeded 1,000 million euros of assets. The objective of this manager is to look for the trends that will change our way of life.

Question. How would you define thematic investment?

Reply. It is one that gives us exposure to a series of businesses or industries that have higher than average growth since they are supported by forces of economic, social or technological change that are capable of transforming the world and are known as megatrends. Through them we try to imagine what the world will be like in 10 years.

P. Come on, please, what world are we going to find in 2030?

R. There is something very evident: technology is changing everything. In addition, with the pandemic, many of the trends that we have already observed have accelerated. The next world is going to be highly conditioned by innovation. In this period of time, 40% of the companies that do not innovate and do not invest in technology will disappear, according to some studies.

P. How do you build the fund’s portfolio?

R. The objective is to offer a solid investment solution, which is largely independent of the economic cycle in which we find ourselves. To do this, we try to combine trends with greater exposure to economic growth with others that offer more stability and recurring income in an environment of economic weakness. With this mix we reduce volatility.

P. There are more and more thematic backgrounds. It’s a fashion? Do you think that with more competition looking for the same, the potential profitability of the fund decreases?

R. It is not a fashion, it is something that has come to stay because it is a reality that there are businesses that are supported by these themes. It is true that more and more funds of this type are being marketed, but the investment universe is very wide.

P. Besides the omnipresence of technology, what other industries do you like?

R. We divide our universe of potential investments into three large areas. As I have told you, everything related to technology and science is very important. The other two megatrends are demographics and planet Earth. A key factor that will shape our future is sustainability. Also everything related to health, especially gene therapy. From a demographic point of view, we are very attentive to the aging of Western societies and the growth of the middle classes in emerging countries.

P. Do you think that the participant, in addition to the profitability of a fund, increasingly thinks that it invests under environmental, social and good corporate governance (ASG for its acronym in English) criteria?

R. I think so. We have seen that during the pandemic, people have valued corporate social issues, for example, those basic consumer companies that have frozen their prices or the IT groups that have provided groupware for free. In fact, the performance of funds using the ESG strategy was much better than the market during the months of March and April.

P. What assets make up the fund’s portfolio?

R. It is a 100% equity product.

P. Do they invest directly in the companies or do they do it through other funds?

R. It is a fund of funds and ETFs. What I do is select the themes that I like the most and that we believe will benefit from the trends I was talking about before, and then I look for the best vehicle that gives me exposure to them. I spend a lot of time following the funds I invest in and talking to the managers about how they see the market and what changes they are making to their portfolios.

P. His fund has high exposure to China and India, two markets with great potential, but also very volatile.

R. We compensate for this volatility with other topics and with vehicles of a different profile and geography, such as, for example, investment in infrastructures that includes companies that do not suffer as much when there are economic and electrical doubts, water management companies and public services. In China you have to be. Its weight in stock indices such as the MSCI is significantly low relative to its weight in the world economy. That gap is going to close.

P. Earlier you mentioned that the pandemic has accelerated trends, especially related to technology. Do you think that the coronavirus can also weigh down the take-off of certain sectoral issues?

R. Covid-19 has been a step back in the process of economic globalization. After the arrival of the virus, companies are trying to diversify their supply chains so as not to depend so much on China and to bring production points closer to where their customers are. That we were going to a more protectionist world was already seen with the trade war, but the pandemic has made it more evident. With this limping globalization, sectors such as real estate or the semiconductor business will suffer. Instead, robotics will be favored by company relocation, as there will be more demand to automate production lines. Another aspect that may also be weighed down by lower global economic growth are consumption forecasts in emerging countries.

P. Do they also make a negative selection? Do you have a list of sectors where you will not invest because they have little future?

R. The energy sector is very underweight because we do not see growth, especially activities related to fossil fuels. In addition, we try to ensure that all investments follow ESG criteria, so we are abandoning companies linked to tobacco, drink or gambling. We want to endow our portfolio with sustainability.