María Sánchez, Minister of Economy and Finance of Cantabria, last Thursday.

María Sánchez (Suances, Cantabria, 42 years old) is a career civil servant. Comptroller of the Cantabrian Finance Inspector Corps (PRC-PSOE), in 2018 she was appointed as General Director of Economy and European Affairs. The following year he presented himself as independent to the regional elections at the hands of the PSOE and after the elections he became Minister of Economy and Finance. In a videoconference interview from his office, he acknowledges that he begins “to see the light at the end of the tunnel” after the blow caused by the pandemic. He believes that “the fiscal war” between communities “is unacceptable” and denies that Cantabria is overfunded. “To provide the service to citizens in the same way as in other communities we have to spend more,” he says.

Question. What economic forecast do you have for 2021?

Answer. We started to see the light at the end of the tunnel. Our forecast is to recover in the last quarter of 2021 the GDP of the fourth quarter of 2019. We have invested a lot and we have been doing it for a long time. When investing in the welfare state is not only the quality of public services, it also causes a strong economic recovery.

P. They have issued the order to prepare the 2022 budgets, but the meeting with the Treasury is still missing.

R. We wanted to advance the order of production to do a good planning and ensure that recovery. However, that meeting of the Council for Fiscal and Financial Policy is fundamental, where all the communities of common regime are set budgetary objectives and we are informed of the transfers that we are going to receive from the State. We are waiting to determine how far we can go with the budgets. All the communities are expectant and we have an added concern: negative liquidations.

P. What do they propose?

R. We are going to see the proposal of the Minister of Finance, María Jesús Montero. I’m sure it will be good. The Government has proven to be close to the communities: it supported us financially like never before in 2020 and that support continues in 2021.

P. In 2022 there will be a reduction in State resources. Can it affect recovery?

R. I have full confidence in the Government. In addition, we are not only going to have to execute our budgets. The communities, the Executive and everyone as a country have a great challenge: the execution of European funds. It will be a very important amount for the recovery to be intense and sustained over time.

P. What projects do you have for the Next Generation funds?

R. Inside the React [unos de los dos instrumentos de reparto de las ayudas europeas], we have assigned 96 million and we have important projects that are under tender, such as a proton therapy center that is going to be the only one in the country with a public nature. In the Recovery and Resilience Framework we do not have the final photo of what will be the amount that will go to Cantabria, but there are a series of projects in which we are very interested. One of them is MUPAC, the museum of prehistory of Cantabria, a comprehensive project that involves a digital transformation of prehistoric heritage. We will try to attract all possible resources, but I want to put something else on the table: it is about raising funds, but then you have to manage them. And it is not easy.

P. Are you worried about management?

R. No. Cantabria is a leader in the management of European funds. The data shows it and Europe recognizes it. We have mature projects, which are going to be executed within the established period; we have eliminated bottlenecks and strengthened staff. We are concerned with capturing and not managing so much. But that should never be lost sight of. It is a challenge, although we see it as a great opportunity to promote a change in the production model and strengthen the welfare state. The crisis caused by the covid has put certain weaknesses on the table. And there is an additional reflection: if some projects are not eligible for this financing, we always have the complementarity of the multiannual financial framework.

P. When will direct government aid reach companies?

R. The call came out on Monday 21 and we will support the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Tourism and Innovation, which is in the regionalist wing of our government, so that the money reaches companies and freelancers as soon as possible. We are aware that it is a very complex procedure.

P. Has the correct design been chosen? The communities have not been consulted …

R. I don’t know what another approach could have been. It is a challenge, but the communities know closely the needs of our territories, companies and freelancers. It is good that the Government leaves us room for action. We always talk about co-governance. This is an example, whether we like it or not.

P. How would you approach the reform of the financing system?

R. Many communities say that Cantabria is over-financed. Is not true. I am very forceful about it. Cantabria has an orography, a dispersion, an aging, some peculiarities that other territories do not have. Providing quality public services costs a lot more. We defend and we will defend, and it is a unanimous position of all the political parties in Cantabria, the effective cost of the service and the status quo. That is, not to make our situation worse. It is not on a whim. To provide service to citizens in the same way as in other communities, we have to spend more.

P. How is this effective cost determined?

R. There are certain quantitative variables that are objective: dispersion, aging … But there are other qualitative variables, such as orography. In certain towns, for example, the school bus cannot pick up the children, there are taxis. It is not measurable, but it has to be compensated for in some way.

P. But there are underfunded communities. Doesn’t the system need more resources?

R. They know their peculiarities and financing needs. And we enter another topic: taxes. Cantabria has certain needs that are covered through the financing system. Also, we do not lower taxes. Others do. It is unsupportive behavior, because on the other hand they demand more financing because it does not reach them to provide quality public services. Our Constitution says that there must be social and territorial cohesion, that there cannot be inequalities between Spaniards and that we must all have the same services. This competition that some communities are developing is an unfair position and from my point of view unacceptable. The fiscal war is not coherent, it is not foreseen in that configuration of the country established by the Constitution.

P. And how is the status quo with the principle of solidarity?

R. A balance will have to be found. Perhaps more resources need to be put on the table for the system as a whole. I am not asking to improve Cantabria’s position by taking resources away from other communities. One out of every three euros we spend is for healthcare; We do not have regional televisions or a court of accounts of our own. We spend the money on providing essential public services. I want the others to be properly funded, but I am not going to give up our funding.

P. What do you think of harmonization?

R. We must find a balance and I have no doubt that the Government will find it. The communities have financial autonomy, recognized in the Constitution, but the Constitution itself also says that we must provide public services in the same way throughout the territory. You have to find that balance, which is achieved with dialogue.

P. In taxes such as inheritance and donations, they are in the lower bracket.

R. There will have to be an approach from the Government and the communities will have to sit down and talk, always respecting the principles of the Constitution: providing public services in an equal way for all and respecting financial autonomy.

P. A committee of experts for tax reform has been created.

R. Seem right. I would also like it if the communities are given participation and our positions are listened to. I am sure it will be done and each one of us will put our peculiarities and peculiarities on the table. But it must be recognized that, a priori, we do not participate.