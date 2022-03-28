Second date of the NWSL Challenge Cup for the Houston Dash and, with a spectacular performance by the Mexican María Sánchez, the Texan team got the result in an agonizing way.
The Dash team visited Racing Louisville after the 3-1 loss against the Chicago Red Stars in search of their first victory in the tournament, however, the scenario was complicated, because in Louisville, the Dash was already losing 2-0 since early.
However, when it seemed that the game was tilted for a victory for the locals against the Texans, María Sánchez appeared inside the area and after a series of rebounds, she scored the discount for the Dash and her first official goal in the NWSL.
The story did not end there, because after the goal, the Houston team grew and began to dominate the game. With that “momentum” in favor, on the left wing, again, María Sánchez would appear, on this occasion, to put in a cross that Marisa Viggiano would score to tie the game at two goals.
With the match tied, later, the one in charge of sealing the victory for the Houston Dash team would be Rachel Daly, who from the eleven steps scored the third for the visit and the definitive goal that would give the victory to the Houston Dash team.
In this way, the match concluded and the Texan team took its first victory of the NWSL Challenge Cup 2022 coming from behind and with María Sánchez as the main figure, who also received the applause and recognition being named the player of the match.
It should be noted that, in her second stage in the NWSL, María Sánchez has been a starter in both games and now, in her second game, she already adds her first goal and her first assist. Something that could not be seen with Chicago a couple of years ago due to the few minutes that the Idaho-born added with the Chicanas.
