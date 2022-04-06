The arrival of María Sánchez at the Houston Dash does not stop reaping successes, because beyond being a player who managed to fit in immediately with the club and the fans, on the pitch she is responding spectacularly. On this occasion, she has received another individual recognition thanks to her good performances.
Although the Houston Dash has not had the best results after the start of the NWSL Challenge Cup after suffering defeats against Chicago and Kansas City, without a doubt, the most unbalanced player on the team has been Sánchez, who in each match manages to contribute something or revolutionize the Texan team attack. In her second game she was even able to guide the team to an important comeback in their visit to Louisville.
The Dash trailed 2-0 and with a goal and assist from them, Houston managed to turn the game around and emerge victorious 3-2. This caused Sánchez to be recognized as the player of the week in the NWSL.
On this occasion, María Sánchez was recognized as the Budweiser Player of the Month in the NWSL due to her good performances with the Houston Dash team, showing that the quality she showed in Mexico with Tigres Femenil and Chivas is still intact.
It should be noted that this is the second stage of María Sánchez in the NWSL, since in 2019 she was chosen by the Chicago Red Stars in the NWSL Collegiate Draft where, in the middle of the World Cup year, María could not play the desired minutes with the team. of at that time Rory Dames and that caused his arrival in Guadalajara in the Liga MX Femenil where he was very close to winning a league title by losing the final against Tigres Femenil, a team with which he would later end up taking the league trophy to join their ranks in 2020.
#María #Sánchez #chosen #player #month #NWSL
Leave a Reply