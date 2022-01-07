Now it is official, the Idaho-born soccer player has a new team and it is nothing more and nothing less than the Houston Dash of the NWSL.
An open secret from a neighbor already known to a large part of the Liga MX Femenil fans due to their constant interaction with the league, the Houston Dash, was made public today, January 6, 2021 with an emotional video in where the Texan team presented the reincorporation of María Sánchez to the squad, after having played briefly with the team in the summer.
María Sánchez, who spent the last two years in Mexico with Chivas and Tigres Femenil respectively, will have her revenge on the top US women’s soccer circuit, the NWSL. Well, let’s remember that after finishing her university studies in Santa Clara, Sánchez was chosen by the Chicago Red Stars in the NWSL Collegiate Draft in 2019, the World Cup year. And it is that for that same reason, it was expected that the Mexican would have a leading role in the team, since Mexico was not going to the World Cup and, on the contrary, the United States would be playing the tournament and the vast majority of the soccer players would be absent.
However, Sánchez did not have the expected minutes and this led her to try her luck in Mexico with Chivas, with Chicago still owning her rights in the NWSL, which meant that if María wanted to play in that league, she would have to report with the team. from Chicago.
This situation changed in 2020 when their rights were acquired by the Houston Dash, who did want María, who was already with the Tigres Femenil team in the league. Proof of Dash’s interest in the Mexican American was that in the summer, during the transition from one tournament to another in Mexico, María reported with Dash where she was able to play 3 games and score a goal.
Subsequently, the Dash again showed interest in Maria by protecting her from Angel City and San Diego in the Expansion Draft, ensuring that neither team could take her away.
Thus, with a strong interest from the club and desire for revenge on the part of María. Sánchez did not renew with Tigres Femenil after the Apertura 2021 that they ended up losing to Rayadas de Monterrey and started for Houston.Today, María Sánchez will be a Houston Dash player for the next two years waiting for her to fulfill her dream and become a benchmark of one of the most charismatic teams in the NWSL.
