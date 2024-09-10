Maria Rosaria Boccia confirms to Affaritaliani.it which will be on Rete 4 tonight at “AND Always Cartabianca“

“Yes, tonight I will be Bianca Berlinguer’s guest.” Mary Rosaria Boccia confirm to Affaritaliani.it who will be on Rete 4 this evening on ‘E’ Sempre Cartabianca’, the programme hosted by Bianca Berlinguer.

Asked about an alleged irritation on the part of Palazzo Chigi and Prime Minister Meloni – as some newspapers wrote this morning – with the Berlusconi family for hosting Boccia on a Mediaset network, she comments: “Power is nothing without control! (as Boccia herself posted on one of her Instagram stories, ed.)”, adding later: “I wander… I have God!“.

The Instagram story published by Maria Rosaria Boccia on her profile