Maria Rosaria Boccia, ex-husband has been asking for a year for ‘publication’ of the divorce. But the registry…

Maria Rosaria Boccia’s ex-husband for about a year he has been asking to correct the material error present in the divorce decree, obtained by a Neapolitan court in 2015, which even today – nine years after the verdict – is not registered in the registry office. It is a detail that emerges now that the spotlight is all on the ex-wife.

In the provision, according to what Adnkronos has learned, the entrepreneur’s tax code is reported incorrectly, an error that the same court has asked to correct. The couple formed by Marco and Maria Rosaria got married in 2009, a wedding that did not have time to take off: after a few months the relationship ended and the exchange of letters between lawyers began. The separation, initially ‘fought’, ended with divorce. The two live in different cities and have not maintained any contact.