Maria Rosaria Boccia and the cancelled interview: “They just wanted to gossip”

The failed interview with Maria Rosaria Boccia is becoming increasingly tinged with mystery It’s always Cartabianca: the aspiring advisor to the former Minister of Culture Sangiuliano wanted to have her say on social media.

Boccia denies some reconstructions according to which she refused to speak because some journalists were also present and were supposed to ask her questions that were not agreed upon.

The entrepreneur, in a story published on her Instagram profile, claims that she was the one who requested a confrontation with journalists.

So what happened? This is Maria Rosaria Boccia’s version: “We met in the dressing room to reconstruct the story to tell in the first block, dedicated to the interview. I immediately clearly perceived that there was no intention of listening to the truth, but rather to transform everything into a political debate and gossip”.

“We never discussed the second block and the type of questions they would ask. The first block was dedicated, I repeat, solely to defining the clear contours of the story. I had asked for the formula of the two blocks because I would have entered the second only with a solid basis of truth, which would have allowed us to seek the authentic truth, avoiding gossip and any possible political exploitation”.

Once she decided to leave, the woman, according to what she claims, was forced to remain in the dressing room for “two hours in which I was held in the dressing room by the insistent and repeated desire to make me participate in the show and therefore against my will”.