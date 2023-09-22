Murder of Maria Rosa Troisi, her husband in prison tried to take his own life: he is now in hospital

Marco Aiello, the husband of, is now hospitalized Maria Rosa Troisi, because last night he tried to take his own life in the prison, in the same way he committed his wife’s crime. His condition is expected to be very serious.

At the moment the police are working to rebuild the contours of this heartbreaking story. The woman left two children aged 6 and 9 years.

Marco Aiello is a 42 year old plumber, who lived in the municipality of Battipaglia. Last May it emerged that she had decided to leave her job to stay Neighbor to his wife, suffering from an autoimmune disease.

Between the two, however, the situation was not at all simple. This is because it emerged from the investigations that Marco Aiello had discovered that the woman had it betrayed and from that moment they entered into crisis.

After the crime the man admitted his crimes and was locked up in the prison district house. However, on the night between Thursday 21st and Friday 22nd September, he tried to take one’s own lifein the same way in which he caused the death of his wife.

Now from what has emerged his conditions appear to be very serious and finds herself hospitalized in the prison ward.

The crime of Maria Rosa Troisi

From what has emerged the call to the switchboard came around 12.30pm, Wednesday 20 September. Precisely from a house located in via Flavio Gioia, in the Lago hamlet, a Battipagliain the province of Salerno.

An outbreak broke out between the two spouses quarrel. The man came out shortly afterwards to alert the Carabinieri. However, when the officers intervened in the house, they found themselves faced with a heartbreaking scene.

With a weapon found in the kitchen, Marco Aiello ended his wife’s life with a shot jugular, which left her no escape. The doctors found her in agony, but in the end they had no choice but to confirm her condition death.