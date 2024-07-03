The famous Miss Buonasera, Maria Rita Viaggi, died in her home in Grosseto following a sudden illness. She was 69 years old

She passed away today, Wednesday 3 July, Maria Rita Travel. She was one of the famous Rai announcers, also remembered by all as the “Good evening ladies” who for years have told the Italian public about the television schedule. The woman was 69 years old and would have turned 70 on November 12th.

Historic Rai announcer has passed away: Maria Rita Viaggi

The causes of death of Maria Rita Viaggi

Her husband, the former secretary general of the Tuscan province, found her unconscious on the floor of their house in Grosseto Vincenzo GerghiViaggi was in her hometown where she had recently returned to live after staying in the Roman capital for work reasons.

A sudden and fatal illness struck her down. As reported in a note from theHandlethe husband, as soon as he noticed his wife fainting, immediately alerted the emergency services. The operators of the Red Cross who promptly intervened tried in vain to revive the unconscious woman. Unfortunately, every effort was in vain. For Maria Rita Viaggi there was in fact nothing that could be done.

The painful condolences expressed by Ilaria Moscatoformer Miss Good Evening, appeared in a post on her page Instagram: “Hello Maria Rita”.

The carreer

Originally from Grosseto, Maria Rita Viaggi moved to Rome where she began her television career as an announcer for the local Roman broadcaster GBR. Experience that will be followed by the transition in home Rai as an announcer “substitute” until 1988, the year in which she was permanently hired by public television.

In addition to being an announcer, Viaggi also worked as a host of the TG1 weather until September 2003.

Expert in theology And history of religionsMaria Rita Viaggi boasted artistic talents that ranged from classic dance at the acting. She had earned the title of announcer of God thanks to the recording of some religious-themed music albums.

In 2004 she participated, together with other former colleagues, in the Grand Gala celebrated in honor of the 50th anniversary of state television, hosted by Pippo Baudo.