While in Italy Bucha’s deniers and Kremlin propagandists are on TV to “have their say”, in Russia heroic journalists who tell the truth about the war are arrested and tried, with the risk of tens of years in prison. After the case of the politician Vladimir Kara-Murza, it is now the turn of the reporter Maria Ponomarenko to end up in prison (until June 22) on charges of having “spread disinformation about the Russian army”, that is, having reported that the Russians had bombed the Mariupol’s dramatic theater while it was full of civilians, with hundreds of deaths (in the end the death toll was 300).

Ria Novosti, the Kremlin agency, told the story like this, just to give you an idea of ​​the levels of falsehood at which the regime has now reached: “Maria Ponomarenko has spread a fake about an alleged attack by the Russian aerospace forces on a dramatic theater in Mariupol. According to the Russian military department, the theater was blown up by Azov nationalists. ‘ Whoever says otherwise goes to the cell.

Ponomarenko, who has two daughters aged 16 and 13, works for the RusNews channel, but the criminal case she is brought is for the publication of information on March 17 in a Telegram channel with 1600 people. “It will all be fine. Everyone will get what he deserves, ”said Maria, locked in a cage during the hearing that validated the arrest. Almost her to cheer us up. “Ovd-Info” recalled that Ponomarenko had already been arrested in 2021, while he told the demonstrations calling for a return to the vote for the municipalities of the Altai territory, and in March 2022, for the written reports on the anti-war demonstrations in Novosibirsk . She has also been fined several times, once she showed up in court wearing a mask with the words “Putin resign”. The old man can’t stand being teased by a 44-year-old woman.

Only since the approval (on March 5) of the new law, which punishes up to 15 years those who publish what Putin says are “fake news”, has the regime arrested many journalists and activists (not counting the approximately 200 independent reporters who fled to the abroad). In St. Petersburg, the artist Sasha Skochilenko was jailed on suspicion of having replaced price tags in supermarkets with information on civilians killed in the attack on the Mariupol theater. Ukrainian journalist Dmitry Gordon and a number of Russian journalists were put in jail, all of whom deserve to be named and not forgotten: Isabella Yevloeva (Fortanga), Sergei Mikhailov (Listok), Mikhail Afanasyev (Novyi Fokus) Ilya Krasilshchik, Alexander Nevzorov , Andrey Novashov (Sibir.Realii, Tayga.info). This is Russia today, an open-air prison increasingly similar to North Korea. –