Maria Pia Copello She was pleasantly surprised after the romantic detail that her husband, Samuel Dyer Coriat, organized for her. 18th wedding anniversary. It should be noted that the TV host and the businessman are now in China, where they decided to celebrate this special event without the company of their children. In this note, we show you all the details of what this tender moment was and what the former children's entertainer said about her married life.

What was the surprise that Samuel Dyer gave his wife, María Pía Copello?

María Pía Copello and Samuel Dyer They decided to travel without their three children to the other side of the world, specifically to China, where the businessman surprised the former children's entertainer for their 18 years of marriage.

Through her social networks, the TV host showed that her husband organized a romantic dinner in an exclusive restaurant in that country.

María Pía Copello showed the surprise that the father of her children prepared for her. Photo: LR composition/Instagram/María Pía Copello

This restaurant was decorated with rose petals, candles and a screen that said “happy 18th anniversary”.

It should be noted that Samuel also gave a large bouquet of red roses to María Pía, who dedicated some emotional words to her husband. Likewise, the América TV figure spoke about what his married life during these years.

“Getting married, having children and starting a home is not easy. Anyone who is thinking about getting married because they think their life will be easy is wrong. But, when by your side is the person you love and who loves you, everything difficult becomes wonderful.“he commented Copello.

María Pía Copello spoke about her marriage. Photo: Instagram/María Pía Copello

How was the proposal for María Pía Copello's hand and when did she get married?

In a post shared on his Instagram account, Maria Pia Copello told details of his marriage proposal. “He invited me to the dunes in Ica, everything was beautiful, super romantic. Obviously, I didn't know he was going to propose, but I already had my manicure ready just in case. It turns out that he had no better idea than to put the ring in a glass of piña colada. “That I almost swallowed it!” He narrated.

On January 14, 2006, María Pía Copello and Samuel Dyer Coriat They married through religious means and as a result of their love they conceivedSamuel, Vasco and Catalina.